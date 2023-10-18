State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Trustmark worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trustmark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.