State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after acquiring an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

NWBI stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

