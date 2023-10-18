State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $951.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

