State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 105,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

