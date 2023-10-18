State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.1 %

ALV opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

