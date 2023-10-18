State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $785,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock worth $1,596,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

