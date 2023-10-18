State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 23,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEI stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

