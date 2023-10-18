State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $802,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

