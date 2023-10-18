State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $806,000 Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Universal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UVV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UVV opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.86. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

