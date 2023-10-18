State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of iRobot worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

