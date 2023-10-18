State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $815,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

