State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Down 4.9 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

