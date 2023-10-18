State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $840,000 Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Monro worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $832.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

