State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $863,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

