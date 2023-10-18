State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $864,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crocs were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 1.7 %

CROX opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

