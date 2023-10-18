State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $879,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Range Resources stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

