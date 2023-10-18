State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lindsay

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNN. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

