State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,203 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HNI’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.