State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $263,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $109,189.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,571 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

