State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.