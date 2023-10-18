State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

