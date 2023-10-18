State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,143 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Victor Fetter purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.