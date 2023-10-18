State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,182 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.