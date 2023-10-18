State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,469 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPO were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

