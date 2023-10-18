State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,378 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $45,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,706.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

