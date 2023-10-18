State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,578 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

