State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,435 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,296 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.78. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems



3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

