State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,929 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mattel were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 223.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 2,856,020 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $44,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,247,000 after buying an additional 1,243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel by 292,683.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 813,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $998,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

