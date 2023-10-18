State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 582 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 37.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 165.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $171.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.95.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,373 shares of company stock worth $2,947,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.