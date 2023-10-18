State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 690 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Assurant Stock Up 2.6 %

Assurant stock opened at $153.69 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.06.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

