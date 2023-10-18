State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 790 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Matthews International worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Price Performance

MATW stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $48.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matthews International

In other news, Director Aleta W. Richards acquired 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

