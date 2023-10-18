State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after buying an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

WMS opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

