State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 879 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 1.8 %

PII opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

