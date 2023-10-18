State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $848,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $47.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

