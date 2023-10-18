State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $877,000 Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Triumph Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.76 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

