State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Up 6.1 %

Apollo Medical stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $348.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AMEH

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.