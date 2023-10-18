State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Wabash National worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WNC

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.