State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

