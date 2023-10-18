State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cars.com worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cars.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.91. Cars.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CARS. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

