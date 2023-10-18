Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,499 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after acquiring an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,438,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,241,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

