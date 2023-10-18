TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Matthew Miau Sells 796,522 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
NYSE SNX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.