TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Matthew Miau Sells 796,522 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

