Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.