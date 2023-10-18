Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $232,000 Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Replimune Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $876.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,358 shares of company stock worth $507,400. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.