Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $236,000 Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

