Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $245,000 Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

