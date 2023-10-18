Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affirm were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

