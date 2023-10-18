Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in YETI were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

Insider Transactions at YETI

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

