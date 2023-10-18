Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,559 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of OMCL opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

