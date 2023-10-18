Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 965.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,724,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 1,562,232 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

