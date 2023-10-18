Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,677,000 after purchasing an additional 784,200 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

